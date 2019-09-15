Services
Hillcrest Covenant Church
8801 Nall Ave
Shawnee Mission, KS 66207
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Hillcrest Covenant Church
8801 Nall Ave.
Prairie Village, KS
Kansas City, KS - August 23, 2019, age 87. Loving husband of the late Virginia (O'Brian). Dearest father of J Claibourne (Elaine), the late Saliann (Dan) Siwulec, Elizabeth (Ralph) Richardson, T Gordon IV (Karen) and Molly (Mike) Servais. Stepfather to Andy MacGregor (Sherri), Charles MacGregor (Sherie), Peter MacGregor (Chrissie) and Virginia Aylesworth (Randy Bloomfield). Loving grandfather to Kelly, Eliza, Elliot, Katy, Anna, Connor, Ryan, Samuel, Maggie and Claire and step grandfather to Christopher, Patrick, John, Caitlin, Keelyn, Matthew, Megan, Emily and William. Memorial contributions may be made to the Saliann Kelly Siwulec Memorial Fund: https://www.arttrek.org/sals-memorial-fund . A memorial service will be held at 10:30am on Saturday September 28, 2019 at Hillcrest Covenant Church, 8801 Nall Ave. Prairie Village, KS 66207



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 15, 2019
