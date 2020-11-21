1/1
Thomas Grden

Southfield - Age 60, passed away unexpectedly November 18, 2020, in Southfield, Michigan. Beloved husband of 34 years to Suzanne; devoted dad to Thomas John (Allie), Elizabeth Erin, and John Michael; cherished grandpa to Thomas Robert; treasured brother of John, Karen (Charles) Reaume, James (Christine) and Robert (Sharon); and loving godfather, nephew, uncle and cousin to many. Funeral visitation November 23, 2-8 pm, 7 pm Rosary at the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home (23720 Farmington Rd. Farmington, Btwn 9 and 10 mile, N. of Grand River). Funeral Mass Tuesday, November 24, 10 am (9:30 am in state) at Church of the Transfiguration (25225 Code Rd., Southfield). Burial at Holy Sepulchre cemetery, Southfield, Michigan. Memorial contributions to Franciscan Outreach Program through the Church of the Transfiguration. Heeney-sundquist.com






MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home
NOV
23
Rosary
07:00 PM
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home
NOV
24
Lying in State
09:30 - 10:00 AM
Church of the Transfiguration
NOV
24
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Church of the Transfiguration
