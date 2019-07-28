Services
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
54880 Van Dyke
Shelby Township, MI 48316
586-677-4000
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Shephered's Gate Church
12400 23 Mile Rd.
Shelby Township, MI
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Shephered's Gate Church
12400 23 Mile Rd.
Shelby Township, MI
Thomas H. Schippert


1942 - 2019
Thomas H. Schippert Obituary
Thomas H. Schippert

Shelby Township - age 76, July 20, 2019

Beloved husband of Michaeleen for 57 years. Dearest father of Thomas M., Aaron (Valerie), Gabrielle Gagnon and Rebecca (Mike) DeLorenzo. Proud grandfather of Thomas, Savannah, Michaela, Derrick (Jess), Michael (Darci), Aaron, Lauren, Paul, Madelyn, Jason, Dominic, Samuel, Sage and River. Dear great grandfather of Abigail, Lane, Maeve, Adam, Malene and Rosemary. Dear brother of Marilyn Parr and Betty Lou (Pat) VanYorx. Donations to ALS of Michigan are appreciated. A Memorial Service will take place Saturday, August 3rd -11:00am at Shephered's Gate Church 12400 23 Mile Rd, Shelby Township - friends may gather at 10:00am. Arrangments entrusted to Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc. (Shelby Township)

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 28, 2019
