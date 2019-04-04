|
Thomas Harold Quick
Caseville - Longtime resident of Caseville, Michigan. Beloved husband of Genevieve (nee Miller) Loving father of Tim (Terri) and Kenneth (Genna) Pre-decease by sons Thomas and Randall Grandfather of Jason (Tina) Nicole (Michael) McCaw Randall, Jacob, Joshua Great Grandfather of Colton, Kingston and Deluca. Beloved brother of Linda (Bruce) Champagne. Pre-deceased by brothers Wayne and Gene and sister Sandy Harold is also survived by sister in laws Shirley, Patty And many nieces, nephews and cousins
Visitation Sunday from 11:00 am until 5:00pm with a 5:00 pm funeral service at the Sterling Heights chapel of the E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Dir, Inc 3801 18 Mile Rd (N.W. Corner of 18 & Ryan)
In Lieu of flowers family suggest donations to be made to Hospice of Sterling or A ReJoyceful Animal Rescue.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019