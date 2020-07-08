1/1
Thomas "Doc" Holody
Age 73, July 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Sylvia (nee Mazorowicz) for 47 years. Dearest father of Michelle, Kimberly and Annmarie (Ron) Lomasney. Proud grandfather of Andrew, Tyler, Nathan, Jacob, Noah and Abbigail. Dear brother of Dennis (Elena), Allen (Dena), Christine (Alex) Moharos, Karen (John) Strasz, the late Ronald (Barbara) and the late David. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Thomas was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy, retired City of Detroit Police Officer and also retired from the Macomb Daily. Visitation Monday 3-9pm at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc. Shelby Township) 54880 Van Dyke at 25 Mile Rd. Scripture Service 7:00pm. Instate Tuesday 9:30am at St. Isidore Catholic Church 18201 23 Mile Rd at Romeo Plank until Mass, 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to the charity of your choice in Doc's memory are appreciated. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jul. 8 to Jul. 12, 2020.
July 8, 2020
May we continue to honor and respect all the lessons we have learned; acting as living symbols of a loving spirit. You are in our prayers.
The Wujek-Calcaterra Family
