Bloomfield Hills - Thomas I. Klein, 85, of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan and Longboat Key, Florida, died on July 03, 2020. Beloved husband of 59 years of Linda Zuckerman Klein. Cherished father of Katherine (Peter) Bresler, Elizabeth (Stephen) Brodsky, and Jonathan (Gretchen Goldburg) Klein. Proud grandfather of Alexander Bresler, Abigail Bresler, Matthew Brodsky, Joshua Brodsky, Nathan Klein, and Charles Klein. Devoted son of the late Dr. Alexander and the late Charlotte Klein. Loving brother of James (Heide) Klein and Dr. Richard (Muggsy) Klein. A PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICE WILL BE HELD WEDNESDAY, JULY 8, 2020 AT 10:30 A.M. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel.