Thomas J. Brandel II
Thomas J. Brandel II, 78, of Gross Point Farms and Charlevoix, passed suddenly at his Charlevoix home on Sept. 3, 2020. A Saloonkeeper for many years in the Detroit area and Charlevoix. He spent summers in Charlevoix and owned and operated Tom's Oyster Bar which is now Whitney's. He proudly served in the U.S. Army.
Survived by wife of 38 years, Susan (Monley) Brandel and a sister Kim Dudewicz of Saginaw.
Funeral Mass Friday, Sept. 11, 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Charlevoix with Fr. Peter Wigton presiding. Interment with military honors to follow in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Charlevoix.
Contributions may be made to Capuchin Soup Kitchen, Development Office, 1820 Mt. Elliot Street, Detroit, MI 48207.
Arrangements are being handled by the Charlevoix Chapel of Mortensen Funeral Homes.
