Lincoln Park - Passed away on November 22, 2020, at the age of 65. Beloved fiancé of Roxann Maher. Dearest son of Dolores Hammill and the late Thomas J. Hammill. Loving father of Thomas III (Kathie) Hammill, Mark Hammill and Scott (Audrey) Hammill. Dear brother of Kim, Cheryl, Craig and the late Jeff. A memorial gathering will take place at a later date. Arrangements handled by the R.C. Aleks & Son Funeral Home, Lincoln Park.









