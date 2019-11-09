Services
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
54880 Van Dyke
Shelby Township, MI 48316
586-677-4000
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
54880 Van Dyke
Shelby Township, MI 48316
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
54880 Van Dyke
Shelby Township, MI 48316
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
54880 Van Dyke
Shelby Township, MI 48316
View Map
Thomas J. Richardson


1937 - 2019
Thomas J. Richardson Obituary
Thomas J. Richardson

Rochester - Age 81. Passed away peacefully on November 7, 2019, after a long battle with lung cancer. Beloved husband of Judy for 57 incredible years. Loving father of Teresa (Jeff) Leich, and Jill (Tim) Hicks. Dear twin brother of Jerry (Pat). Proud and adored grandfather of Justin, Ryan, Dylan, Avery, Erin, and Joy. A Memorial will be held on Friday from 5-9pm and Saturday from 9am until the time of his 10:30am Memorial Service at Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons Inc., (Shelby) 54880 Van Dyke at 25 Mile Rd. Memorial contributions are appreciated to the or American Disabled Vets. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
