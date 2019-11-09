|
|
Thomas J. Richardson
Rochester - Age 81. Passed away peacefully on November 7, 2019, after a long battle with lung cancer. Beloved husband of Judy for 57 incredible years. Loving father of Teresa (Jeff) Leich, and Jill (Tim) Hicks. Dear twin brother of Jerry (Pat). Proud and adored grandfather of Justin, Ryan, Dylan, Avery, Erin, and Joy. A Memorial will be held on Friday from 5-9pm and Saturday from 9am until the time of his 10:30am Memorial Service at Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons Inc., (Shelby) 54880 Van Dyke at 25 Mile Rd. Memorial contributions are appreciated to the or American Disabled Vets. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019