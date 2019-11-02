|
Thomas J. Slis
Clinton Township - Beloved son of the late George & Joanne Slis. Dearest brother of Joanne (the late James) Bates, Kenneth Slis, Michael Slis, and Diane (Bryan) Slis. Loving uncle of Ryan (Norma), Rachel, and great-uncle of James and Evelyn. Cherished cousin of Jeff (Geri) Grimes, Kevin (Donna) Fontana, Dina (Jim) Fontana, as well as many other loving cousins and friends. Memorial Mass Friday, November 8th, 10:00 am at St. Thecla Catholic Church in Clinton Township. Memorial gathering at church from 9:00 am until time of Mass. Arrangements have been entrusted to the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home in Warren. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019