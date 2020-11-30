1/1
Thomas J. Youngblood
Thomas J Youngblood

Chicago - Youngblood, Tom. Age 56. November21, 2020. Loving son of Tom and Sandy. Dear brother of Paul, Lori (Gerald) Huguenin, and Kathy. Nephew of Cindy (Lynn) Kerber, and Sue (Ron) Michon. Uncle of Joseph (Karri), Molly, Maddy, Emily, Alex, Daniel, and Ben. Dear friend of the Lyons family. Memorial Service Wednesday December 9th at 10:00 am at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 467 Fairford, Grosse Pointe Woods. Memorial contributions may be made to the Michigan Juvenile Research Foundation, 24359 Northwestern Highway, #125, Southfield, MI 48075. ahpeters.com






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6, 2020.
