|
|
Thomas J. Zachary
- - August 7, 2019. Dear husband of the late Elizabeth. Also survived by 4 stepchildren and their spouses. Grandfather of Sarah, Jack, Michael, Lauren, Owen and Elizabeth. Brother of Edward Zachary. Memorial Mass Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Christ, Our Light! Catholic Church, 3077 Glouchester, Troy. Visitation at church begins at 10 a.m. Memorial tributes to American Legion Stanley J. Fons Post 374, 2079 W. 12 Mile Rd., Berkley, MI 48072. A.J. Desmond & Sons, 248-362-2500.
View obituary and share memories at
AJDesmond.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 19, 2019