Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
(248) 362-2500
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ, Our Light! Catholic Church
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Christ, Our Light! Catholic Church
3077 Glouchester
Troy, MI

Resources
Thomas J. Zachary Obituary
Thomas J. Zachary

- - August 7, 2019. Dear husband of the late Elizabeth. Also survived by 4 stepchildren and their spouses. Grandfather of Sarah, Jack, Michael, Lauren, Owen and Elizabeth. Brother of Edward Zachary. Memorial Mass Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Christ, Our Light! Catholic Church, 3077 Glouchester, Troy. Visitation at church begins at 10 a.m. Memorial tributes to American Legion Stanley J. Fons Post 374, 2079 W. 12 Mile Rd., Berkley, MI 48072. A.J. Desmond & Sons, 248-362-2500.







Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 19, 2019
