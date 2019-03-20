|
|
Thomas Jack Bouman
- - Tom Bouman passed away on March 12, 2019. He is preceded in death by his mother, Mildred Nielsen and his brother Larry Bouman. He loved cars, traveling and working on renovation projects. Tom worked at Ford Motor Company for 35 years, retiring in December 1996.
He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Marilyn (Cook) Bouman, his daughter, Jennifer Bouman of Grosse Pointe Park, His step-son John (Kirstin) Nickel of Livonia, his step-father Pater (Marianne) Nielsen, Brothers Phil (Jeanette) Ledin, Jim (Carol) Ledin, Beverly (Jim) Bursick, and Debbie (Tim) Telder, Eight grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Grace Hospice, 2755 Carpenter Road, Ann Arbor, MI or .
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 20, 2019