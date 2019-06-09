Services
Burial
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Hedwig Cemetery
7707 Middlebelt Rd.
Redford Twp - Thomas J. Kacher a resident of Redford passed from this life on June 2, 2019, at the age of 74.

Thomas was the dear brother of John (Frances), Patricia (Glen) Tansley, the late Eleanor (Edward) Zonca and the late Donald (Mary). He was preceded in death by his parents John and Helen Kacher. He is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Services were held on Saturday; the final burial will take place on Monday, 11:00 am at St. Hedwig Cemetery.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 9, 2019
