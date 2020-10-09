Thomas John Fries



Age 91, September 29, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Rose for 70 years. Loving father of Tom (Barb), Mike (Barb), Tim (Carol) and Mary (Frank) Powers. Grandfather to Mike Jr., Kelly (Gil) delRosario, Josh (Terrin) Fries, Chris Powers. Great Grandfather to AJ, Lexi, Tiberius, & Austin. Preceded in death by his siblings Margaret (Myron) Doyle, Catherine Fries, Blanche (Leo) Schultz, Barbara (Ray) Doyle, Bette (Harry) Birch, Ed (Mary Lou) Fries. Uncle, Great Uncle, Great Great and Great Great Great Uncle to many. Dear friend to many at Our Lady of Loretto Church, Ancient Order of Hibernians, and Cardinal Mooney Knights of Columbus . A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Our Lady of Loretto Church, 17116 Olympia, Redford, Michigan 48240.









