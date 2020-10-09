1/1
Thomas John Fries
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas John Fries

Age 91, September 29, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Rose for 70 years. Loving father of Tom (Barb), Mike (Barb), Tim (Carol) and Mary (Frank) Powers. Grandfather to Mike Jr., Kelly (Gil) delRosario, Josh (Terrin) Fries, Chris Powers. Great Grandfather to AJ, Lexi, Tiberius, & Austin. Preceded in death by his siblings Margaret (Myron) Doyle, Catherine Fries, Blanche (Leo) Schultz, Barbara (Ray) Doyle, Bette (Harry) Birch, Ed (Mary Lou) Fries. Uncle, Great Uncle, Great Great and Great Great Great Uncle to many. Dear friend to many at Our Lady of Loretto Church, Ancient Order of Hibernians, and Cardinal Mooney Knights of Columbus . A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Our Lady of Loretto Church, 17116 Olympia, Redford, Michigan 48240.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 9 to Oct. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved