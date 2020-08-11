Thomas John Keene
Rochester Hills - Keene, Thomas John, age 74 of Rochester Hills, passed away peacefully August 7, 2020. Loving Husband of Kathleen Keene for 46 years. Dear brother of the late Francis Michael (the late Clare) Keene and the late Patricia (the late Harvey) Beasinger. Cherished uncle of Barbara, Mary and Paul. Also survived by many in-laws, nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass, Saturday, August 22, 2020, 11:00 am at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 1400 Inglewood, Rochester. The family will receive friends at the church Saturday, 10:30 am until time of mass. Memorials in Tom's name may be made to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen or the Kidney Foundation. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com