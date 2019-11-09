|
Thomas John Korniski
Livonia - Thomas John Korniski, age 74, passed away on November 8, 2019. Born in Jackson, MI to the late Wentz and Genevieve. Beloved husband of Carol. Loving father of Jeffrey and Brian (Nova). Cherished grandfather of Madison. Dearest brother of Robert (Pamela), Ronald (Vicki), Barbara (Lenny), and Karen (John). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tues Nov 12 from 2-8 pm at Harry J. Will Funeral Home, Livonia. Funeral Mass Wed Nov 13 at 10:30 am (in state at 10) at St. Edith Catholic Church, Livonia. Memorial contributions appreciated to Angela Hospice or .
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019