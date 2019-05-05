Services
Village Funeral Home & Cremation Services
135 South St.
Ortonville, MI 48462
(248) 627-3412
Thomas John Pociask

GROVELAND TWP. - formerly of Hamtramck; died on April 28, 2019. He was 84. He is survived by three brothers, Ronald, Alan and Eugene Pociask and one sister, Elizabeth Young; and by many nieces and nephews. Thomas was a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from GM-Chevrolet Gear and Axle, Hamtramck. Military honors will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery at a private service. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 5, 2019
