THOMAS JOHN POCIASK
GROVELAND TWP. - formerly of Hamtramck; died on April 28, 2019. He was 84. He is survived by three brothers, Ronald, Alan and Eugene Pociask and one sister, Elizabeth Young; and by many nieces and nephews. Thomas was a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from GM-Chevrolet Gear and Axle, Hamtramck. Military honors will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery at a private service. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 5, 2019