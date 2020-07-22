Thomas Joseph "Joe" Bailey, III
Winston-Salem, NC - Mr. Thomas Joseph "Joe" Bailey, III, 69, of Winston-Salem, NC, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Joe was born in Wayne County, Michigan on March 9, 1951. He graduated from Wayne State University, Detroit, Michigan in 1974 with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration. He retired from the Department of Defense in March 2006 after 32 years of service. Joe enjoyed hockey, bowling, softball, golf and model trains. He was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Gualdoni and step-father, Louis Gualdoni. Joe is survived by his wife of 46 years, Cheryl Bailey, and sisters, Donna Davis and Patti Kotrick. He will be lovingly remembered by his nieces, nephews and Godchildren. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Clemmons, NC. Interment will follow at Holy Family Catholic Church Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at St. Malachy Catholic Church in Sterling Heights, Michigan at a date to be decided this fall. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen, 1820 Mount Elliot St., Detroit, MI 48207 or the American Liver Foundation, 39 Broadway, Suite 2700, New York, NY 10006. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel is serving the family of Mr. Bailey. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
