|
|
Thomas Joseph Burns
Age 93 of Sterling Heights Michigan died on April 16, 2020 at Troy Beaumont Hospital. Tom was born on November 9, 1926 in Port Huron, Michigan. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 68 years, Helen; his children James (Gwen) of Clarkston, Kathryn Conrad (Daniel) of Mexico City and Mary Makowski (Michael) of Grosse Pointe Woods. He is also missed by his grandchildren: Jennifer, Michael, Kelsey and Ana along with his nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Marguerite Burns, his sister Helen (Thomas) Gall and his nephew Kirk Gall. Tom will be remembered by his family and friends as a faithful, patient and loving husband, father and friend who would help anyone in need. He was a Korean war veteran and a talented musician. He proudly worked as an engineer for Chrysler Corporation. Special thanks to the kind caregivers at My Doctors Inn Assisted Living as well as to the doctors, nurses and hospice at Beaumont Hospital. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc. (Shelby Twp.)
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020