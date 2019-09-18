|
|
Thomas Joseph Peloso, Jr.
Detroit - Tom Peloso, age 96, passed away September 10, 2019 in hospice.
Born in Port Huron, Tom attended Notre Dame until he was drafted into the Air Force during WWII. He saw combat overseas, then completed his studies at Notre Dame and earned a Sociology Degree.
Tom worked at the Civil Rights Commission in Detroit and was a master locksmith. Tom traveled around the world, loved Lake Huron, his dachshunds, and was kind and generous throughout his life.
Survived by his sister Suzanne Mrozek of Fort Gratiot, Michigan, and three generations of nieces and nephews.
Memorial gathering September 22, from 2-4 PM, Thompson Funeral Home, 7643 Dexter Blvd, Detroit.
Memorial donations to in the city of Detroit.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 18, 2019