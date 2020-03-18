|
|
Thomas Joseph Serra
Fowlerville - Thomas Joseph Serra, age 65 of Fowlerville, Michigan, surrounded by his closet loved ones passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020. He was born July 4, 1954 in Detroit, MI the son of Joseph and the late Doris Elaine (Coulter) Serra. Beloved husband of Janice Serra whom he married November 1, 2015 in Clinton Township. Stepfather of Jason (Lindsay) Ebig and Becky (Brett) Bigelow. 4 grandchildren who were the "JOY" of his life, Luke and Logan Ebig and Raylan and Bryce Bigelow. Brother of the late Donna Serra, Christine Littleson of California, Cathy (David) Brown of Chesterfield, MI and James (Margie) Serra of Macomb, MI. He also survived by two-sister- in laws Joyce (Don) Zolinski of Saginaw and Jackie Pulaski Gawron of Southport, NC along with 13 nieces and nephews and 12 great nieces and nephews. Thomas was a member of Millwrights local 1102. He enjoyed his house pets, wood working, hunting, fishing, baseball, golf and gardening and loved to travel. Due to COVID-19 restrictions the family will hold a celebration of Thomas's life at a later date. Please sign the family's online guestbook at macdonaldsfuneralhome.com and check the website for that update. Memorial contributions may be made to . The family would like to express their gratitude to the doctors and staff at St. Joseph's Mercy Hospital -Livingston for all their kindness and help during Tom's stay.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020