Thomas Joyce Rownd
Naples - On Thursday, June 13, 2019, Thomas Joyce Rownd, age 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family in Naples, Florida. He was proceeded in death by his mother, Marie Joyce Rownd, father, Walter L. Rownd, and brother, Robert H. Rownd. Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Julie A. Rownd; his children, Kathleen Zullo (Arty); Mary, Tom (Kim), Tricia, Carolyn Jourdan (David); and John (Tiana); and 8 grandchildren: Allison and Kevin Zullo; Colin and Connor Rownd; and Lauren, Meghan, Ruth and Reagan Rownd.
Tom was born in Chicago, Illinois on October 25, 1935. Graduating from St. Leo's High School and DePaul University, he went on to become a successful Partner with PricewaterhouseCoopers. He was a man of faith who loved his family, reading, golf and his Irish heritage. He sat on the Board of Directors of Birmingham Country Club and Stonebridge Country Club. His dedication to Catholic service, country and community led him to serve on the Lourdes Senior Community Board of Directors, the U.S. Air National Guard, Brother Rice and Marian High School Father's Clubs and to give his time to many other charitable organizations and causes.
Tom's wife and children gathered for a mass to celebrate his life in Naples, Florida. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date with details to follow.
The Rownd Family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Greater Illinois National Multiple Sclerosis Society or a .
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 18, 2019