Thomas Kay
Westland - 61, Beloved son of the late Justin and Sara. Loving brother of Nancy Flaherty, Karen, Colleen Porter, Marilyn Hess, Robert, Richard and the late Michael. Also survived by many other loving nieces, nephews family and friends. Visitation will be held at Fred Wood Funeral Home-Rice Chapel 36100 Five Mile Rd. Livonia Tuesday 4pm-9pm. Funeral Services will be private. Please visit online guestbook fredwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.