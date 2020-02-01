Services
Southfield Presbyterian Church
21575 W 10 Mile Rd
Southfield, MI 48075
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Gorman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Keith Gorman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Keith Gorman Obituary
Thomas Keith Gorman

Thomas K. Gorman, age 76, passed away peacefully on January 18, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife, Kari, his children, Kathleen Gorman, Laurie Moran, Kevin Gorman (Chelsea Carbary), Margaret Gorman (Grant Gillick), Anne Gorman and grandson John Moran. He was born in Detroit to Robert and Crystal Gorman. He played football at Riverview High School and earned an athletic scholarship to Olivet College. He served Farmington Public Schools for 44 years as a teacher, guidance counselor, coach and friend. He is warmly remembered by his family, friends and colleagues. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Heart to Heart Hospice. Services will be held at Covenant Presbyterian Church located at 21575 W 10 Mile Rd, Southfield, MI 48075 on Saturday, February 8 with visitation beginning at 10 AM followed by a memorial service at 11 AM.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -