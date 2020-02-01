|
|
Thomas Keith Gorman
Thomas K. Gorman, age 76, passed away peacefully on January 18, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife, Kari, his children, Kathleen Gorman, Laurie Moran, Kevin Gorman (Chelsea Carbary), Margaret Gorman (Grant Gillick), Anne Gorman and grandson John Moran. He was born in Detroit to Robert and Crystal Gorman. He played football at Riverview High School and earned an athletic scholarship to Olivet College. He served Farmington Public Schools for 44 years as a teacher, guidance counselor, coach and friend. He is warmly remembered by his family, friends and colleagues. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Heart to Heart Hospice. Services will be held at Covenant Presbyterian Church located at 21575 W 10 Mile Rd, Southfield, MI 48075 on Saturday, February 8 with visitation beginning at 10 AM followed by a memorial service at 11 AM.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020