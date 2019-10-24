Services
Thomas Kwasnik Obituary
White Lake - Age 81 October 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Barbara. Dear father of Linda (Don) Locascio, Belinda (the late Jimmy) Vick, Brian (Michelle) Morrow, Jeff (Kim) Morrow, and the late Larry Morrow. Loving grandfather of Curt Martin, Joe Locascio, Jeff Locascio, Meghan Morrow, Macy Morrow, Hannah Morrow, Ava Morrow, Ruby Morrow, Chelsea Kovach, and Blake Moynihan. Great grandfather of Anthony Martin. Cremation has taken place. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. www.santeiufuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
