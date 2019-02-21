Services
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI
Service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI
Lying in State
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church
31555 Hoover Road
Warren, MI
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church
31555 Hoover Road
Warren, MI
Thomas Lee

- - Age 89, died February 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Carol. Dear father of Sabrina (Scott) Edelhauser, Stuart, Jonathan, and Terence (Wendy) Lee. Cherished grandfather of Matthew, Elizabeth, Isabella, Abby, Noah, and Nixon. Brother of Frank (Dorothy) Lee, and preceded in death by four siblings; James, May, Wayne, and Mary Lee. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 3-9 pm, with a 7 pm Scripture Service, at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Road) in Warren. In State Friday 9:00 am until time of the Funeral Mass at 9:30 am at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church in Warren. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com.



