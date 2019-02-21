|
|
Thomas Lee
- - Age 89, died February 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Carol. Dear father of Sabrina (Scott) Edelhauser, Stuart, Jonathan, and Terence (Wendy) Lee. Cherished grandfather of Matthew, Elizabeth, Isabella, Abby, Noah, and Nixon. Brother of Frank (Dorothy) Lee, and preceded in death by four siblings; James, May, Wayne, and Mary Lee. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 3-9 pm, with a 7 pm Scripture Service, at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Road) in Warren. In State Friday 9:00 am until time of the Funeral Mass at 9:30 am at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church in Warren. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 21, 2019