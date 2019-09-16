|
|
Thomas Lorenz
Novi - Thomas Barclay Lorenz passed away September 12, 2019 at the age of 84. He was the loving husband of Elaine for 62 years. Visitation will be Monday, September 16, from 2 p.m. to 8 pm. with a 7 p.m. Rosary Service at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. He will lie instate Tuesday, September 17, at 11 a.m. until the time of his Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 23815 Power Rd, Farmington. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 25800 W 10 Mile Rd, Southfield. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions to Mary Knoll Fathers and Brothers are appreciated. www.mccabefuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 16, 2019