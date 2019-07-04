Services
Thomas Louis Scislowicz Obituary
Thomas Louis Scislowicz

Buford - Age 85 of Buford, GA, went home to his loving Father on Friday, May 3, 2019. He is preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Emily C. Scislowicz. He is survived by his son Thomas L (Diana) Scislowicz, daughter Dorothy A (Joseph), son William A Scislowicz, son Timothy P (Jennifer) Scislowicz and daughter Janice M (Brian) Beckett. Thomas, affectionately known as "GGPa", is further survived by his 11 grandchildren and 9 1/2 great grandchildren and his sister Kay Cyrek. He is the loving uncle to numerous nieces and nephews. Thomas was a US Navy veteran. He worked at Chrysler and then General Dynamics where he retired from. He was a member of the Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Flowery Branch, GA. Thomas was very proud of being a fourth degree Knight of Columbus in Gladwin and Georgia. A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 (10:00am) at the St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church 48115 Schoenherr Rd. (N of 21 Mile Rd), Shelby Township. Interment will be at the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Gladwin, Michigan



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 4, 2019
