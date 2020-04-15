|
Thomas M Buescher Sr.
Thomas M Buescher Sr., born in Cincinnati, Ohio 1926, the son of Robert and Lorine Buescher, Dear father of Thomas(Jan), Gregory(Karen) and Brian. Proud Grandfather of Paul, Katherine, Karolyn and Peter. Great Grandfather to Josephine. Brother of Ann Seykell and Lorine Anolick. Uncle to 20 nieces and nephews. Thomas is proceeded in death by his wife Eugenie and brothers Robert and James and sister Lily. A life long parishioner at St. Hugo of the Hills Church in Bloomfield Hills. Final funeral arrangements are pending.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020