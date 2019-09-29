|
THOMAS M. ROBERTS
- - passed away September 23, 2019 at the age of 76. Member of Theta Tau, and graduate of, Wayne State University and held a 34 year career at DTE Energy. Tom was a resident of Bonita Springs, FL and Troy, MI. Beloved husband of Shirley for 47 years. Loving father of Jennifer Gorczany (Dave) and Mark (Carrie). Cherished grandfather of Alex, Ashlyn, Anna and Kate. Devoted brother of Barbara Smith and the late Byron Roberts, Jr. A Funeral Mass will be held on October 4th, at 9:30am at St. Anastasia Roman Catholic Church, 4571 John R., Troy. Memorial visitation at church begins at 8:45am. Reception to follow the Funeral Mass. In lieu of flowers, family prefers memorial tributes to the U of M Transplant Center, Room 5D17, 300 N. Ingalls St., Ann Arbor, MI 48109.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 29, 2019