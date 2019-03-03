Services
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
11:30 AM
Thomas Marentette Obituary
Thomas Marentette

Westland - Age 73, February 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Teresa. Loving father of Andrew (Michele) and Stephen (Trisha). Dear grandfather of Drew, Lola, Dean, Reagan and Brynlee. Visitation Monday 2:00pm until 8:00pm. Funeral Service Tuesday 11:30 am at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 Inkster Rd., Garden City (Between Ford Rd. and Cherry Hill). Memorial suggested to American Kidney Foundation. www.santeiufuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 3, 2019
