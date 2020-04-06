|
|
Thomas "Joe" McEllistrim
Howell - Thomas Joseph "Joe" McEllistrim passed on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at the age of 85. Joe was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Anne Draginda. Joe is survived by sisters Patricia Schaffrath and Gloria (Hank) Dezenski, and several beloved nieces and nephews. Joe was born in Detroit, Michigan, served in the U.S. Army and the U.S. Merchant Marine, was a Detroit police officer, and went on to retire from Detroit Diesel. A confirmed Irish bachelor in the footsteps of two uncles, Joe's true love was Michigan's Upper Peninsula where, with the help of friends, he built a rustic cabin overlooking Lake Superior enjoyed year 'round. Adored by his family and friends, Joe had the warmest of hearts, a wonderful sense of humor and unmeasured generosity. Well-read and a history buff, particularly of the Civil War, Joe started each day with a cup of his namesake and the Wall Street Journal. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. In the meantime, in lieu of flowers, please treat your favorite Irishman to a Budweiser. After all, "it's all part of the game." Please visit the family's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 6 to Apr. 12, 2020