Services
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
517-546-2800
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas McEllistrim
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas "Joe" McEllistrim

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas "Joe" McEllistrim Obituary
Thomas "Joe" McEllistrim

Howell - Thomas Joseph "Joe" McEllistrim passed on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at the age of 85. Joe was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Anne Draginda. Joe is survived by sisters Patricia Schaffrath and Gloria (Hank) Dezenski, and several beloved nieces and nephews. Joe was born in Detroit, Michigan, served in the U.S. Army and the U.S. Merchant Marine, was a Detroit police officer, and went on to retire from Detroit Diesel. A confirmed Irish bachelor in the footsteps of two uncles, Joe's true love was Michigan's Upper Peninsula where, with the help of friends, he built a rustic cabin overlooking Lake Superior enjoyed year 'round. Adored by his family and friends, Joe had the warmest of hearts, a wonderful sense of humor and unmeasured generosity. Well-read and a history buff, particularly of the Civil War, Joe started each day with a cup of his namesake and the Wall Street Journal. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. In the meantime, in lieu of flowers, please treat your favorite Irishman to a Budweiser. After all, "it's all part of the game." Please visit the family's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 6 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -