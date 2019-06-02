|
|
Thomas McLaughlan
Livonia - McLaughlan, Thomas age 93 of Livonia. Cherished uncle of Lorna (Dennis) Kurtjian, Thomas (Cathy), James (Carol), John (Diane) and Joe (Anni) Kennedy, Mary Kate (Kerry) Valdez, Rosemary (Donald) Tappan, Kathryn (Loren) Gardner, Helen (Eric) Mozer, Bruce (Cindy) and Douglas McLaughlan. Dearest brother-in-law of Geraldine DeMars. Also survived by many more great and great-great nieces and nephews here and in Scotland. Visitation will be held at Fred Wood Funeral Home 36100 Five Mile Rd. Livonia Tuesday 5-8pm. Funeral Wednesday St. Aidan Catholic Church 17500 Farmington Rd, Livonia In-State 9am, Mass 9:30am. Memorial contributions may be made to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 2, 2019