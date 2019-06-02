Services
Fred Wood Funeral Home Inc
36100 5 Mile Rd
Livonia, MI 48154
(734) 464-8060
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fred Wood Funeral Home
36100 Five Mile Rd.
Livonia, MI
Lying in State
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
St. Aidan Catholic Church
17500 Farmington Rd
Livonia, MI
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Aidan Catholic Church
17500 Farmington Rd
Livonia, MI
Livonia - McLaughlan, Thomas age 93 of Livonia. Cherished uncle of Lorna (Dennis) Kurtjian, Thomas (Cathy), James (Carol), John (Diane) and Joe (Anni) Kennedy, Mary Kate (Kerry) Valdez, Rosemary (Donald) Tappan, Kathryn (Loren) Gardner, Helen (Eric) Mozer, Bruce (Cindy) and Douglas McLaughlan. Dearest brother-in-law of Geraldine DeMars. Also survived by many more great and great-great nieces and nephews here and in Scotland. Visitation will be held at Fred Wood Funeral Home 36100 Five Mile Rd. Livonia Tuesday 5-8pm. Funeral Wednesday St. Aidan Catholic Church 17500 Farmington Rd, Livonia In-State 9am, Mass 9:30am. Memorial contributions may be made to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 2, 2019
