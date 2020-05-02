Services
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 427-3800
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas McMaster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas "Tim" McMaster

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas "Tim" McMaster Obituary
Thomas 'Tim' McMaster

Troy, Michigan - April 30, 2020, Age 83. Loving father of Debbie Wilson, Thomas (Sholly) and David. Cherished grandfather of Christopher, Kelly, Tommy, Shonny and Daniel. Caring and devoted brother of William (Diane), Pamela, Sandy and the late Linda Mehney. Brother-in-law of Dave Mehney. There is Irish saying "He never met a stranger" that was Tim. He had wonderful laugh that was contagious. He had jovial demeanor with ability put a smile on your face. Tim had a career as a successful salesperson in several different arenas, Arrow/Heublein liquor (McMaster Scotch), motorcycle dealership (Lansing), and 30 years as financial advisor (Birmingham). He had passion for hockey, playing well into his sixties, his sons all played, and he is very content to be able to watch his beloved Red Wings play. He was very dearly loved and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Private services will be held at Great Lakes National Cemetery. www.santeiufuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 2 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -