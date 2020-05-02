|
Thomas 'Tim' McMaster
Troy, Michigan - April 30, 2020, Age 83. Loving father of Debbie Wilson, Thomas (Sholly) and David. Cherished grandfather of Christopher, Kelly, Tommy, Shonny and Daniel. Caring and devoted brother of William (Diane), Pamela, Sandy and the late Linda Mehney. Brother-in-law of Dave Mehney. There is Irish saying "He never met a stranger" that was Tim. He had wonderful laugh that was contagious. He had jovial demeanor with ability put a smile on your face. Tim had a career as a successful salesperson in several different arenas, Arrow/Heublein liquor (McMaster Scotch), motorcycle dealership (Lansing), and 30 years as financial advisor (Birmingham). He had passion for hockey, playing well into his sixties, his sons all played, and he is very content to be able to watch his beloved Red Wings play. He was very dearly loved and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Private services will be held at Great Lakes National Cemetery. www.santeiufuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 2 to May 3, 2020