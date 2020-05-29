Thomas Michael Fernane
Warren - "Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; Love leaves a memory no one can steal" - Irish Blessing. Thomas Michael Fernane (Tommy), age 55 of Warren, Michigan, died Sunday, May 24, 2020. He was born in Detroit in 1964, and was the youngest child, and only son, of Thomas and Marie Fernane. Tom met all of the challenges life gave him with fortitude, stoicism and determination. He loved comic books, current events, his wife Michelle, his household of furry friends, and all his nieces and nephews. When those nieces and nephews were young he provided endless piggyback rides for all who asked. He never missed a family event if he could help it and loved to hear the stories told around a packed dinner table. Tom's work as a custodian in assisted living centers made him a hero to both his family and those he served, including a resident he saved from drowning when he jumped into a pool and pulled her to safety. Tom is survived by his wife, Michelle, his mother, Marie, his sisters, Eileen (Bill) Worden, Linda (Mark) Kusch, Kathleen (Bill) Donnelly; nephews Liam (Amy) Worden, Joseph Worden, John Kusch, Justin Kusch, Michael Donnelly, Patrick (Kristin) Donnelly, and nieces Katie Worden, Jennifer Kusch, Meghan Donnelly. He is preceded in death by his father, Thomas Fernane, his beloved Uncle Jack, and his Aunt Carol, all of whom are waiting to greet him with loving, open arms. There will be a Funeral Mass on Saturday, June 6th, 10:30 am at St. Anne Catholic Church in Warren, followed by a private burial at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Southfield, Michigan. Please be advised that a mask is required to enter the church as well as keeping a safe distance of at least 6ft. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Michigan Humane Society, 30300 Telegraph Road, Suite 220, Bingham Farms, Michigan 48025, or at www.michiganhumane.org. Arrangements entrusted to the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home in Warren, Michigan. www.Temrowski.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 29 to May 31, 2020.