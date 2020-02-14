Services
Thomas Albert Molyneaux, age 76, of Kissimmee, Florida, passed away January 24, 2020 from natural causes. Born in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Tom graduated from Redford High School and received a bachelor's degree from Center for Creative Studies. He is survived by his daughter, Monique Marietta, grandchildren, Tyler and Chloe Marietta, brother, Stewart Molyneaux, sister, Lorraine Jusino and nephews. A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 3 pm at Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 705 W. Eleven Mile Road (4 blocks E of Woodward), Royal Oak, MI 48067.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
