Services
Weise Funeral Home - Allen Park
7210 Park Avenue
Allen Park, MI 48101
313-382-1150
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Munie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Munie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Munie Obituary
Thomas Munie

MUNIE, Thomas, Age 82, March 8, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Virginia. Loving father of Richard (Mary Ann) Munie, Cynthia Munie, and Kenneth (Janet) Munie. Dear grandfather of Jacob Munie, Dean Munie, Natasha Munie and Meagan (Alex) Mitchell. Dear brother of Rosely Alsman, the late Virgil Munie, the late Walter Munie, Jr., and the late Angeline Jagniszak.

Mr. Munie retired after 52 years of employment at Ford Motor Company.

Visitation Wednesday 1 - 8 pm at Weise Funeral Home, 7210 Park Avenue, Allen Park, MI 48101.

In State Thursday 9:15 am until time of Mass 10 am at St. Barbara Church, 13534 Colson, Dearborn, MI

Interment St. Hedwig Cemetery

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weise Funeral Home - Allen Park
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -