Thomas Munie
MUNIE, Thomas, Age 82, March 8, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Virginia. Loving father of Richard (Mary Ann) Munie, Cynthia Munie, and Kenneth (Janet) Munie. Dear grandfather of Jacob Munie, Dean Munie, Natasha Munie and Meagan (Alex) Mitchell. Dear brother of Rosely Alsman, the late Virgil Munie, the late Walter Munie, Jr., and the late Angeline Jagniszak.
Mr. Munie retired after 52 years of employment at Ford Motor Company.
Visitation Wednesday 1 - 8 pm at Weise Funeral Home, 7210 Park Avenue, Allen Park, MI 48101.
In State Thursday 9:15 am until time of Mass 10 am at St. Barbara Church, 13534 Colson, Dearborn, MI
Interment St. Hedwig Cemetery
