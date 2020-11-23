1/1
Thomas Neal Beard
Dearborn - Age 73. November 22, 2020. Beloved husband of Carol Ann Beard for almost 54 years. Loving father of Angela N (Andrew) Samyn and Brian Scott Beard. Cherished grandfather of Michael Anthony (Amber) Beard, Stephen Guy (Emilie) Sullivan II, Shane Thomas (Chelsea) Sullivan and great grandfather of Brielle and Lillianna Beard. He was a member of the Romanowski VFW Post 6896, American Legion, and Vietnam Veterans Chapter 267. He was also a long time member of The Church of The Divine Child. Visitation Friday 2-7pm with a 6 pm Rosary Service at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 Inkster Rd., Garden City (Between Ford Rd. and Cherry Hill). In State Saturday 11:30am until the 12pm Funeral Mass at The Church of the Divine Child, 1055 N. Silvery Lane at Wilson in Dearborn. Lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Wounded Warriors Project. www.santeiufuneralhome.com




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 23 to Nov. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 427-3800
