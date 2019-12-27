Services
Voran Funeral Home - Dearborn Chapel
23701 Ford Road
Dearborn, MI 48128
(313) 278-5100
Dearborn Heights - O'Reilly, Thomas. December 26, 2019. Age 87 of Dearborn Heights. Beloved husband of Kathleen. Loving father of Patrick (Stacy), John (Lisa), Anne (Jeffrey) Bohl, Thomas (Patricia) and William (Ashlie). Dear brother of the late Gerald. Dearest grandfather of Owen, Claire, Madeline, Liam, Aidan, Caitlin, Colin, Finn and Connor. Thomas will be deeply missed by family and friends. Visitation Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 5- 7 p.m. with a Rosary Service at 6 p.m. at the Dearborn Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23701 Ford Road. (313) 278-5100. In state Monday 9:30 a.m. with a 10:00 a.m. Mass of the Resurrection to follow at St. Anselm Catholic Church, 17650 W. Outer Drive, Dearborn Heights. Inurnment St. Hedwig Cemetery. Donations may be made to St. Anselm Catholic Church. Please share memories and/or leave condolences on Mr. O'Reilly's guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
