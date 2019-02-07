|
|
Thomas O. "Tommy" Ganiard, Jr.
- - Age 30. February 4, 2019
Beloved son of Tom (Pam Burbott) Ganiard and Marianne Ganiard. Loving brother of Maggie (Justin Friedman) Ganiard. Cherished grandson of the late Roderick and Patsy Ganiard and the late Lawrence and Margaret Smith. Also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Memorial Service at St. James Episcopal Church, 355 W. Maple Rd., Birmingham, Saturday 10 am. Memorials appreciated to Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center, Tampa, FL.
Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 7, 2019