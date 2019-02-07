Services
St James Episcopal Church
355 W Maple Rd
Birmingham, MI 48009
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James Episcopal Church
355 W. Maple Rd.
Birmingham, MI
Thomas O. "Tommy" Ganiard Jr.

Thomas O. "Tommy" Ganiard Jr. Obituary
Thomas O. "Tommy" Ganiard, Jr.

- - Age 30. February 4, 2019

Beloved son of Tom (Pam Burbott) Ganiard and Marianne Ganiard. Loving brother of Maggie (Justin Friedman) Ganiard. Cherished grandson of the late Roderick and Patsy Ganiard and the late Lawrence and Margaret Smith. Also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Memorial Service at St. James Episcopal Church, 355 W. Maple Rd., Birmingham, Saturday 10 am. Memorials appreciated to Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center, Tampa, FL.

Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 7, 2019
