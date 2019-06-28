Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
925 Social in the Oxford Legacy center
925 Lapeer Rd.
Oxford, MI
Thomas Phillip Miller

Thomas Phillip Miller Obituary
Thomas Phillip Miller

Oxford - Thomas Phillip Miller, 63 of Oxford, MI., passed away on 6/23 after a tragic motorcycle accident. His parents were Norman and Phyllis; he is survived by his wife, Julie, of 34 years; sons Daniel and Harvey; siblings Stephen, Matthew, Anne (Larry) Smith, Suzanne, Paula (Kurtis) Wishart; and many other loving family members, and friends. Thomas was a loving father, husband, and friend to everyone. A lifelong Teamster from local 614 & 299 who hauled cars for 38 years - traveling over 4 million miles. Outside of work, he loved motorcycles and the road, accumulating even more miles traveling the continent. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday 6/29 from 1 - 4pm at 925 Social in the Oxford Legacy center on 925 Lapeer Rd. Oxford MI. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity Tom supported: kidswithoutcancer.org



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from June 28 to June 29, 2019
