Ford Funeral Home
26560 Van Dyke Avenue
Center Line, MI 48015-1288
(586) 754-2464
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ford Funeral Home
26560 Van Dyke Avenue
Center Line, MI 48015-1288
Rosary
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
6:00 PM
Ford Funeral Home
26560 Van Dyke Avenue
Center Line, MI 48015-1288
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary, Our Lady Queen of Families Catholic Church (St. Clement site)
25320 Van Dyke (North of 10 Mile Road) Center Line
Center Line, MI
Thomas R. Langlois


1927 - 2019
Thomas R. Langlois Obituary
Thomas R. Langlois

Detroit - Thomas R. Langlois, age 92, a United State Veteran of the Navy, died on September 11, 2019 and was born on April 28, 1927. To Mr. Langlois family and faith meant every everything.

Beloved of the late Gladys (2015). Loving Father of Mary Jane (the late Paul) Daudlin, Michele (Ronald) Zabawa, Michael (Barbara) Langlois and Joseph (Jeanne) Langlois. Also survived and cherished by 15 Grandchildren and 10 Great Grandchildren.

Visitation Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 5-8 PM and Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 2-8 PM with a 6 PM rosary at Ford Funeral Home, 26560 Van Dyke (South of 11 Mile Road or the I-696 expressway), Center Line, Michigan. Funeral Mass Monday, September 16, 2019, 10 AM at St. Mary, Our Lady Queen of Families Catholic Church (St. Clement site), 25320 Van Dyke (North of 10 Mile Road) Center Line, Michigan. Interment St. Clement Cemetery, Center Line, Michigan.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 15, 2019
