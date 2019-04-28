Services
O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
(248) 348-1800
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
View Map
Lying in State
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Holy Family Church
24505 Meadowbrook
Novi, MI
View Map
Liturgy
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Family Church
24505 Meadowbrook
Novi, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Maher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas R. Maher


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thomas R. Maher Obituary
Thomas R. Maher

- - Thomas R. Maher Age 60 April 25, 2019 Beloved husband of Melissa. Dear father of McKenzie, Brady and the late Connor. Son of Margaret and the late James. Brother of James (Haitao), John, Dan (Marilyn), Elizabeth and Terry. Proud uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation at the O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home 41555 Grand River Novi 248-348-1800 Tuesday 3-8pm. Instate at Holy Family Church 24505 Meadowbrook Novi Wednesday 10:00am until the funeral Liturgy at 10:30. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery Southfield Michigan. On line sympathy message at www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
Download Now