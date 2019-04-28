|
Thomas R. Maher
- - Thomas R. Maher Age 60 April 25, 2019 Beloved husband of Melissa. Dear father of McKenzie, Brady and the late Connor. Son of Margaret and the late James. Brother of James (Haitao), John, Dan (Marilyn), Elizabeth and Terry. Proud uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation at the O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home 41555 Grand River Novi 248-348-1800 Tuesday 3-8pm. Instate at Holy Family Church 24505 Meadowbrook Novi Wednesday 10:00am until the funeral Liturgy at 10:30. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery Southfield Michigan. On line sympathy message at www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 28, 2019