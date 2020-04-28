Services
Thomas R. Malleis


1943 - 2020
Thomas R. Malleis Obituary
Thomas R. Malleis

Macomb Twp. - Thomas R. Malleis, 77 of Macomb Twp. Beloved husband to Cheri (Golden) Malleis. Loving father of Joseph Malleis, Matthew (Kendra) Malleis, Mark (Sherrie) Malleis, Catherine (George) Meiners, John (Jodie Sneller) Malleis, Anna (Douglas Valladolid) Malleis, Molly Casey, Margaret Malleis, and Emily Malleis. Cherished grandfather of 17. Dear brother of Ron (Lisa) Malleis, James Malleis, and Michael Malleis. Treasured uncle of many. Predeceased by former wife Rose and step-son David Golden. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Solanus Casey Center, www.solanuscenter.org or the Padre Pio National Centre, www.padrepio.org. Services entrusted to Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, 140 South Main Street, Mt. Clemens. Entombment at Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton Twp. Share memories at www.vickfuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020
