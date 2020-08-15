1/
Thomas R. Rice
Thomas R. Rice

Fowlerville - Rice, Thomas R. of Fowlerville, MI, 73. Beloved husband of Kathy; loving father of Angela Rice, Jennifer Baughman, Amanda Rice; dear grandfather of Taylor, Serina, Julian, Aubrey, Samantha, Leah; dearest brother of Ken Rice, Barbara (John) Phillips, Fran Rice; and uncle of many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Mildred; and brothers, Dick Rice and Douglas Rice. Tom's farewell will take place at a later date. Please leave a message of comfort for Tom's family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign his guestbook at www.borekjennings.com. Arrangements by Borek Jennings, Lamb Chapel.






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Borek Jennings Funeral Home- Lamb Chapel
312 South Michigan Avenue
Howell, MI 48843
(517) 546-0100
