The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
Thomas R. Shook

Thomas R. Shook Obituary
Thomas R. Shook

Clawson - Thomas R. Shook, 80, of Clawson, Michigan, died on 25 June 2019. Dear father of Zachary (Ingrid) Shook and Sarah Shook Koerber. Adoring grandfather of Kennedy Koerber, Zachary Shook and KJ Koerber. Loving brother of Rabbi Mark (Carol) Shook. Son of the late Frank S. and Anne Dunsky Shook. Also survived by many other cherished family members and friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE 11:00 A.M. SUNDAY, JUNE 30 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from June 28 to June 30, 2019
