|
|
Thomas Sarr
Thomas Sarr passed away February 4, 2020 at age 70. Loving brother of Robert, Dennis and Chris. Dear uncle of Michael Sarr, Jennifer Sarr, Joseph Sarr, Jessica Lewis, Olivia Cline, Josiah Sarr and Alicia Sarr. Proud great uncle of Samantha Downing, Violet Mielke and Leo Mielke. Visitation will be Sunday, February 9, at the Dearborn Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home from 4-8pm. There will be an 11am funeral service Monday, February 10, at the funeral home. Gathering will begin at 10am prior to the service. Memorials donations in Thomas's name can be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020