Thomas "Tom" Vincent Wagatha of Westland died on September 18, 2020. Tom was born on October 23, 1946 to Vincent and Viola Wagatha in Detroit, Michigan



Tom attended Vernor Elementary, Mumford High School, Wayne State University and the U.S. Naval Academy. Tom loved being on and in the water. He was on the dive team at Mumford High School, swim team at Wayne State University and he enjoyed sailing on many different bodies of water. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving as a Gunnery Officer on the destroyer the U.S.S. Hamner during active duty. Tom continued in the Naval Reserves to attain the rank of Commander.



Tom had an easygoing, friendly personality that was embraced by many and will be missed by all. He was a good father, man, friend and brother.



Tom is survived by his son Thomas (Diana) Daniel Wagatha and grandsons Ty and Will; sisters Kathleen Hurlburt and Susan (Jon) Wallus; brothers Gary (Jen) Wagatha; John (Marina) Wagatha and James (Candy) Wagatha and 14 nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held at the Harry J. Will Funeral Home, 37000 Six Mile Road, in Livonia on September 30, 2020 from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 noon. Burial at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan immediately following the visitation.









