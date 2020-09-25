1/1
Thomas Vincent "Tom" Wagatha
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas "Tom" Vincent Wagatha

Thomas "Tom" Vincent Wagatha of Westland died on September 18, 2020. Tom was born on October 23, 1946 to Vincent and Viola Wagatha in Detroit, Michigan

Tom attended Vernor Elementary, Mumford High School, Wayne State University and the U.S. Naval Academy. Tom loved being on and in the water. He was on the dive team at Mumford High School, swim team at Wayne State University and he enjoyed sailing on many different bodies of water. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving as a Gunnery Officer on the destroyer the U.S.S. Hamner during active duty. Tom continued in the Naval Reserves to attain the rank of Commander.

Tom had an easygoing, friendly personality that was embraced by many and will be missed by all. He was a good father, man, friend and brother.

Tom is survived by his son Thomas (Diana) Daniel Wagatha and grandsons Ty and Will; sisters Kathleen Hurlburt and Susan (Jon) Wallus; brothers Gary (Jen) Wagatha; John (Marina) Wagatha and James (Candy) Wagatha and 14 nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at the Harry J. Will Funeral Home, 37000 Six Mile Road, in Livonia on September 30, 2020 from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 noon. Burial at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan immediately following the visitation.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
SEP
30
Burial
Great Lakes National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
7345913700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved