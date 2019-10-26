Services
Canton - Thomas W. Musson of Canton died October 21, 2019 at the age of 79. Thomas was born July 9, 1940 to the Thomas and Rose Musson. Thomas was preceded in death by his wife of over 40 years, Dolores (Cislo) Musson. Thomas is survived by his sons Jeffrey (Heather) Musson, Brady (Kathleen) Musson, and Jason (Julie) Musson, five grandchildren Andrew, Rosie, Mitchell, Louis, and Lola, sisters Pat Gazdecki, Eileen Simon, and Beverly Stramecki, and many nieces and nephews. Memorial Service will be November 9, 2019, at 12pm, at the Schrader-Howell Funeral Home, 280 S. Main St., Plymouth, MI 48170. Family and friends may gather from 10am until the service at noon. To view full obituary and leave a condolence, please visit schrader-howell.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
